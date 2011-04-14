The VejtablesFormed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Vejtables
1965
The Vejtables Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vejtables were a mid-1960s American rock band from Millbrae, California. They recorded for the Autumn label and found limited success with such songs as "I Still Love You" and a cover version of Tom Paxton's "The Last Thing on My Mind".
Lead singer Jan Errico also played drums for the group's recordings, making her one of the relatively few female drummers at the time. The Vejtables began their career playing bars and nightclubs along El Camino Real on the San Francisco Peninsula, even though they were still in high school at the time.
