Alžběta PoláčkováSoprano
Alžběta Poláčková
Alžběta Poláčková Tracks
Dalibor
Bedrich Smetana
Dalibor
Dalibor
Vecne evangelium [The eternal gospel] - cantata for soprano, tenor, chorus and o
Leos Janáček
Vecne evangelium [The eternal gospel] - cantata for soprano, tenor, chorus and o
Vecne evangelium [The eternal gospel] - cantata for soprano, tenor, chorus and o
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
Barbican, London
2015-05-02T17:30:07
2
May
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
19:00
Barbican, London
