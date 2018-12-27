Aadesh ShrivastavaBorn 4 September 1964. Died 5 September 2015
Aadesh Shrivastava
1964-09-04
Aadesh Shrivastava Biography (Wikipedia)
Aadesh Shrivastava (4 September 1964 – 5 September 2015) was a music composer and singer of Indian music. Over the course of his career, he had composed music for over 100 Hindi films. Just a day after he turned 51, he died of cancer in Kokilaben Hospital.
Say Shava Shava
Alka Yagnik
Say Shava Shava
Say Shava Shava
Mr Lova Lova
Aadesh Shrivastava
Mr Lova Lova
Mr Lova Lova
