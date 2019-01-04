April Verch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02rg9qd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98e5e034-7b0d-41de-85b1-d4539eac6ea0
April Verch Biography (Wikipedia)
April Verch is a Canadian fiddler and step dancer raised in the community of Rankin, Ontario, located approximately 15 km southwest from Pembroke, Ontario. She attended Berklee College of Music in Boston before embarking on her professional career. While she is best known for playing traditional Ottawa Valley style fiddle tunes, Verch's repertoire branches into many other fiddle styles. She has appeared as performer and teacher at Mark O'Connor's Fiddle Camps, and performing as a fiddler, singer, and dancer on the PBS television series, "Song of the Mountains."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
April Verch Performances & Interviews
- 'Red hot and raring to go!' - Joe Newberry and April Verch with 'The Arkansas Travelers'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06468f3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06468f3.jpg2018-04-13T10:39:00.000ZJoe Newberry and April Verch perform 'The Arkansas Travelers' live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06466vd
'Red hot and raring to go!' - Joe Newberry and April Verch with 'The Arkansas Travelers'
April Verch Tracks
Sort by
Evening Star Waltz
April Verch
Evening Star Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Evening Star Waltz
Last played on
Eldon And Ethel
April Verch
Eldon And Ethel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Eldon And Ethel
Last played on
Waiting For Joe
April Verch
Waiting For Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Waiting For Joe
Last played on
The Newpart
April Verch
The Newpart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
The Newpart
Last played on
Long Way Home
April Verch
Long Way Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Long Way Home
Last played on
Sandy River Belle
April Verch
Sandy River Belle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Sandy River Belle
Last played on
Dry Bones
April Verch
Dry Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Dry Bones
Last played on
I Heard The Bluebirds Sings
April Verch
I Heard The Bluebirds Sings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
I Heard The Bluebirds Sings
Last played on
Big Eared Mule
April Verch
Big Eared Mule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Big Eared Mule
Last played on
The Only One
April Verch
The Only One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
The Only One
Last played on
Belle Election
April Verch
Belle Election
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Belle Election
Last played on
Tadoussac et Lindergh Reels
April Verch
Tadoussac et Lindergh Reels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Tadoussac et Lindergh Reels
Last played on
No Other Would Do
April Verch
No Other Would Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
No Other Would Do
Last played on
Bring Your Clothes Back Home
April Verch
Bring Your Clothes Back Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Bring Your Clothes Back Home
Last played on
Broken
April Verch
Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Broken
Last played on
Hell & Scissors
April Verch
Hell & Scissors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Hell & Scissors
Last played on
Cruel Willie
April Verch
Cruel Willie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Cruel Willie
Last played on
Polska From Kumla
April Verch
Polska From Kumla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Polska From Kumla
Last played on
Jeff Sturgeon
April Verch
Jeff Sturgeon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Jeff Sturgeon
Last played on
Dusty Miller (Medley)
April Verch
Dusty Miller (Medley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Dusty Miller (Medley)
Last played on
Dusty Miller/Fiddle Fingers/Grizzly Bear
April Verch
Dusty Miller/Fiddle Fingers/Grizzly Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
Dusty Miller/Fiddle Fingers/Grizzly Bear
Last played on
Edward in the Tree Top, Yellow Jacket, Quit That Tickling Me
April Verch
Edward in the Tree Top, Yellow Jacket, Quit That Tickling Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg9qd.jpglink
April Verch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist