April Verch is a Canadian fiddler and step dancer raised in the community of Rankin, Ontario, located approximately 15 km southwest from Pembroke, Ontario. She attended Berklee College of Music in Boston before embarking on her professional career. While she is best known for playing traditional Ottawa Valley style fiddle tunes, Verch's repertoire branches into many other fiddle styles. She has appeared as performer and teacher at Mark O'Connor's Fiddle Camps, and performing as a fiddler, singer, and dancer on the PBS television series, "Song of the Mountains."