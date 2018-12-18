Stephen Malkmus and the JicksFormed 2000
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
2000
Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks is an American rock band consisting of Stephen Malkmus, Mike Clark, Joanna Bolme, and Jake Morris. Malkmus was the main singer and songwriter behind the influential 1990s indie rock band Pavement.
Bike Lane (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Solid Silk
Refute (feat. Kim Gordon)
Shiggy (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Stephen Malkmus
Solid Silk (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Stephen Malkmus
Kite
Rattler
Bike Lane (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2018)
Shiggy (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2018)
Bike Lane
Bike Lane
Cast Off
Shiggy
Middle America
Alien Boy (Evening Session 13/02/01)
Tigers
Chartjunk
Vanessa From Queens
Lariat
No One Is (As I Are Be) (6 Music Session, 17 Jul 2001)
Long Hard Book (6 Music Session, 17 Jul 2001)
Chartjunk
Lariat (6 Music Session)
Scattegories
Lariat (Session Track)
Chartjunk (Session Track)
Walk Into The Mirror
