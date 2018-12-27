Los Angeles PhilharmonicFormed 1919
Los Angeles Philharmonic Biography (Wikipedia)
The Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil or LAP) is an American orchestra based in Los Angeles, California. It has a regular season of concerts from October through June at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and a summer season at the Hollywood Bowl from July through September. Gustavo Dudamel is the Music Director, Esa-Pekka Salonen is Conductor Laureate, and Zubin Mehta is Conductor Emeritus.
Music critics have described the orchestra as the most "contemporary minded", "forward thinking", "talked about and innovative", "venturesome and admired" orchestra in America. According to Salonen, "We are interested in the future. We are not trying to re-create the glories of the past, like so many other symphony orchestras." "Especially since we moved into the new hall," continues Deborah Borda (former CEO), "our intention has been to integrate 21st-century music into the orchestra's everyday activity." Since the opening of the Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 23, 2003, the Los Angeles Philharmonic has presented 57 world premieres, one North American premiere, 26 U.S. premieres and has commissioned or co-commissioned 63 new works.
Los Angeles Philharmonic Tracks
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Capriccio Espagnol, Op 34
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 73 (4th mvt)
Lieutenant Kije - suite for orchestra, with baritone ad lib. (Op.60), Troika
The Nutcracker (Overture)
Lemminkäinen's Return (Lemminkäinen Suite, Op.22)
Concerto Romanescu - Finale Molto Vivace
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Lieutenant Kije Suite
Nastya's Quick Dance (Orango)
Tehillim Part IV
Fanfare for the Common Man
Promenade: "Walking the Dog", arr. for piano
American Festival Overture
Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra: iii. Air
Candide (Overture)
Feria (Rapsodie espagnole)
LA Variations (excerpt)
Laideronnette, impératrice des Pagodes (Ma mère l'oye)
North by Northwest (Overture)
Symphony No.3 - Part 1, I Tempo 1
Overture - Norty by Northwest
Symphony No.3
Mania for Cello and Orchestra
Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 - 2. Un bal (Valse: Allegro non troppo)
Lincoln Portrait
Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 - Marche au supplice (Allegretto non troppo)
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt)
Walking the Dog (Shall we Dance)
Love Music (Vertigo Suite)
Symphony No. 4
Symphony No. 1
Symphony No. 4 'Los Angeles'
