Çetin AlpBorn 1947. Died 2004
Çetin Alp
1947
Çetin Alp Biography (Wikipedia)
Çetin Küçükarslan, better known by his stage name Çetin Alp (21 June 1947 – 18 May 2004), was a Turkish singer.
