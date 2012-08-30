Jeanne Aubert (21 February 1900 – 6 March 1988) was a French singer and actress.

Born Jeanne Perrinot in Paris, France to an aristocratic father and a former flower girl, she was pushed by her mother into showbusiness. At age five, she began performing on stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet. As a teenager, she was given voice and music lessons and at age eighteen appeared in an elaborate Mistinguett production at the Casino de Paris. In 1928, she helped organize the first female branch of the Jeunesse Ouvrière Chrétienne (JOC), a Roman Catholic apostolic organization for young people. Jeanne Aubert served as the first president of the JOCF of France.[citation needed]

Using the stage name Jane Aubert, in 1929, she made her motion picture debut in the silent film, "La Possession." Her film was seen by Nelson Morris of Chicago, Illinois a multi-millionaire whose family had made their fortune in meatpacking and who at the time was overseeing a meat processing operation in France. Morris used his connections to get to meet her and the two became involved. Eventually they moved to the United States and married but the marriage did not last. In May 1937, Nelson Morris survived the Hindenburg disaster. This is referenced in Hindenburg: The Untold Story. Nelson Morris talks to others in a story and says, "The moral of this story is, never marry an actress."[citation needed]