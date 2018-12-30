Tab HunterBorn 11 July 1931. Died 8 July 2018
Tab Hunter
1931-07-11
Tab Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Tab Hunter (born Arthur Andrew Kelm; July 11, 1931 – July 8, 2018) was an American actor, singer, film producer and author. He appeared in over 40 films and was a well-known Hollywood star and heartthrob of the 1950s and 1960s, known for his blond, clean-cut good looks.
Tab Hunter Tracks
Young Love
Young Love
My Baby Just Cares For Me
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Red Sails In The Sunset
Red Sails In The Sunset
You`re gonna change(or I`m gonna leave)
99 Ways
99 Ways
Black Coat
Black Coat
Ninety-Nine Ways
Ninety-Nine Ways
