Antonio Neumane MarnoBorn 13 June 1818. Died 3 March 1871
1818-06-13
Antonio Neumane Marno Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Neumane (June 13, 1818 – March 3, 1871) was a composer, pianist, and orchestra director. His most notable work is the music of the Ecuadorian National Anthem "Salve, Oh Patria" with the text written by Juan León Mera.
