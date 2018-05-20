Lynn TaittBorn 22 June 1934. Died 20 January 2010
Lynn Taitt
1934-06-22
Lynn Taitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynn Taitt (22 June 1934 – 20 January 2010) was a guitarist born in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, who later moved to Jamaica and became a pioneer of rocksteady music.
Lynn Taitt Tracks
You Hurt My Soul
Joe Higgs
You Hurt My Soul
You Hurt My Soul
Dreamland
Lynn Taitt
Dreamland
Dreamland
Stream Of Life
Roland Alphonso
Stream Of Life
Stream Of Life
Run For Cover
Lee “Scratch” Perry
Run For Cover
Run For Cover
Batman Theme
Lynn Taitt
Batman Theme
Batman Theme
Hard Time
Count Alert
Hard Time
Hard Time
Out On A Funky Trip
Lynn Taitt
Out On A Funky Trip
Out On A Funky Trip
Bog Walk
Lynn Taitt
Bog Walk
Bog Walk
Magnificent Ska
Lynn Taitt
Magnificent Ska
Magnificent Ska
Soul Food
Lynn Taitt
Soul Food
Soul Food
Lynn Taitt Links
