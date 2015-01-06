Matt DukeBorn 20 January 1985
Matt Duke
1985-01-20
Matthew Thomas "Matt" Duke (born January 20, 1985) is an American musician and singer-songwriter who was born in Reston, Virginia and raised in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey. He released an independent album, Winter Child, through the student-run MAD Dragon Records at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Later he signed to the major label Rykodisc and has since released multiple albums: two full-length albums: Kingdom Underground and One Day Die, and two EPs.
Faithfulness
Rabbit (Live for The Janice Long Show)
The Father, The Son and The Harlot's Ghost
Rabbit
