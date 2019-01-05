Jazeps VitolsBorn 26 July 1863. Died 24 April 1948
1863-07-26
Jāzeps Vītols (German: Joseph Wihtol; 26 July 1863 – 24 April 1948) was a Latvian composer.
Romance for violin and piano
Lullaby Op. 43 No. 2
10 Chants populaires Lettons Op. 29; No.4, No.3 & No.6
Jewels suite Op. 66
Dargakmeni (Jewels) Op.66, Amethysts (Lento)
Gaismas Pils (The Castle of Light ) for chorus
