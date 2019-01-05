Chris MartinLead singer of Coldplay. Born 2 March 1977
Chris Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Anthony John Martin (born 2 March 1977) is an English singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and philanthropist. He is the lead singer and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay. Born in Exeter in Devon, Martin went to University College London where he formed a rock band with Jonny Buckland in 1996 called Pectoralz, which was eventually renamed Coldplay in 1998.
Martin, along with the other Coldplay members, achieved worldwide fame with the release of the band's single "Yellow" in 2000, a song that also earned the band their first Grammy Award nomination in the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song. The band also garnered critical acclaim and several accolades for their subsequent albums including A Rush of Blood to the Head and Viva la Vida, winning a Grammy Award for both and a Brit Award for the former. Coldplay has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. One of the highest profile musicians in British popular culture, Martin appeared on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in the United Kingdom.
- "I'll clean anything!" - Chris Martin applies to be the head of the Harry Styles Fan Clubhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z83lp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z83lp.jpg2017-04-07T11:00:00.000ZChris Martin wonders what has happened to his application.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z7jks
- Chris Martin Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046h5mb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046h5mb.jpg2016-09-01T09:14:00.000ZBilly's interview with Coldplay's Chris Martin, he talks about Coldplay's touring highlights and talks candidly about the band's future.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046h5r8
- Chris Martin at The Brits: "I'm so happy All Saints are back!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03krn4r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03krn4r.jpg2016-02-25T20:00:00.000ZPlus Chris talks backlash from performing with Beyonce & Bruno Mars at the Super Bowl and "looking like a geography teacher."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kntw4
- LISTEN: In conversation with Chris Martin...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y5rwb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y5rwb.jpg2014-04-29T09:07:00.000ZChris Martin chats to Zane about Coldplay's new album & the personal themes behind ithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01y5kzt
