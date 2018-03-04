Robert Andrykowski (born March 1, 1961) is an American country music artist who records under the name Davis Daniel. Between 1991 and 1996, he recorded three studio albums on various divisions of Mercury Records: 1991's Fighting Fire with Fire, 1994's Davis Daniel, and 1995's I Know a Place. In that same time span, seven of his singles entered the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including the Top 40 hits "Picture Me", "For Crying Out Loud" and "Fighting Fire with Fire."