Robert Andrykowski (born March 1, 1961) is an American country music artist who records under the name Davis Daniel. Between 1991 and 1996, he recorded three studio albums on various divisions of Mercury Records: 1991's Fighting Fire with Fire, 1994's Davis Daniel, and 1995's I Know a Place. In that same time span, seven of his singles entered the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including the Top 40 hits "Picture Me", "For Crying Out Loud" and "Fighting Fire with Fire."
Picture Me
Davis Daniel
Picture Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture Me
Last played on
Somebody's Gonna Lose
Davis Daniel
Somebody's Gonna Lose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's Gonna Lose
Last played on
She Could Make A Freight Train Take A Dirt Road
Davis Daniel
She Could Make A Freight Train Take A Dirt Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Here Sits The King
Davis Daniel
Out Here Sits The King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Here Sits The King
Last played on
I Know A Place
Davis Daniel
I Know A Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know A Place
Last played on
Better Half Of My Heart
Davis Daniel
Better Half Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Half Of My Heart
Last played on
