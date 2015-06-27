Roy Assaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98ce661e-4359-4b4a-bd68-0771346b9624
Roy Assaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Assaf (born 1982) is a New York-based Israeli jazz pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Assaf Tracks
Sort by
A La Verticale
David Sanborn
A La Verticale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
A La Verticale
Last played on
Roy Assaf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist