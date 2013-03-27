George Frederick RootAka G. Friedrich Wurzel. Born 30 August 1820. Died 6 August 1895
George Frederick Root
1820-08-30
George Frederick Root Biography (Wikipedia)
George Frederick Root (August 30, 1820 – August 6, 1895) was an American songwriter, who found particular fame during the American Civil War, with songs such as Tramp! Tramp! Tramp! and The Battle Cry of Freedom. He is regarded as the first American to compose a secular cantata.
George Frederick Root Tracks
Come, join our Army
Come, join our Army
The Battle Cry of Freedom
George Frederick Root Links
