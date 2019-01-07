The Head and the HeartFormed 2009
The Head and the Heart
2009
The Head and the Heart Biography (Wikipedia)
The Head and the Heart is an American indie folk band. They were formed in the summer of 2009 by Josiah Johnson (vocals, guitar, percussion) and Jonathan Russell (vocals, guitar, percussion). The band also includes Charity Rose Thielen (violin, guitar, vocals), Chris Zasche (bass), Kenny Hensley (piano), and Tyler Williams (drums). The band is signed to Warner Bros. Records and have released three albums thus far. Since March 2016, Johnson has been on hiatus due to health-related issues. The band has toured in both North America and Europe.
