Code RedUK vocal boyband. Formed 1996
Code Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98ca4aa6-0d00-4f95-aaa7-bf4dfd8b819c
Code Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Code Red were a British vocal boyband, formed in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Code Red Tracks
Sort by
Can We Talk
Code Red
Can We Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can We Talk
Last played on
Code Red Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist