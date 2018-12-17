Night Beats are an American psychedelic/garage rock band, formed in 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The band currently consists of lead singer and guitarist Danny "Lee Blackwell" Rajan Billingsley as the only permanent member. Founding member drummer James Traeger has only played intermittently with the band since 2016, and bassist Jakob Bowde left the band sometime in early-mid 2018.

The band incorporate elements of early R&B, Texas psychedelic rock, English blues rock, folk and soul and have toured with the likes of The Black Angels (band) (in the UK, Europe and U.S.), Roky Erickson, The Zombies, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Strange Boys, Black Lips, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and The Growlers.