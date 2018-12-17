Night Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qy34.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98c8a53a-c837-4651-8153-88933ae6598b
Night Beats Biography (Wikipedia)
Night Beats are an American psychedelic/garage rock band, formed in 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The band currently consists of lead singer and guitarist Danny "Lee Blackwell" Rajan Billingsley as the only permanent member. Founding member drummer James Traeger has only played intermittently with the band since 2016, and bassist Jakob Bowde left the band sometime in early-mid 2018.
The band incorporate elements of early R&B, Texas psychedelic rock, English blues rock, folk and soul and have toured with the likes of The Black Angels (band) (in the UK, Europe and U.S.), Roky Erickson, The Zombies, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Strange Boys, Black Lips, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and The Growlers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Night Beats Tracks
Sort by
One Thing
Night Beats
One Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
One Thing
Last played on
Her Cold Cold Heart
Night Beats
Her Cold Cold Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Her Cold Cold Heart
Last played on
No Cops
Night Beats
No Cops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dn7bp.jpglink
No Cops
Last played on
Last Train To Jordan
Night Beats
Last Train To Jordan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Last Train To Jordan
Last played on
Bad Love
Night Beats
Bad Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044zj0l.jpglink
Bad Love
Last played on
Right/Wrong
Night Beats
Right/Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Right/Wrong
Last played on
Power Child (6Music Session, 24 Feb 2016)
Night Beats
Power Child (6Music Session, 24 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Power Child
Night Beats
Power Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Power Child
Last played on
Sunday Mourning
Night Beats
Sunday Mourning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Sunday Mourning
Last played on
Turn Out The Lights
Night Beats
Turn Out The Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Turn Out The Lights
Last played on
Shangri Lah
Night Beats
Shangri Lah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
Shangri Lah
Last played on
No Cops - Live In Session
Night Beats
No Cops - Live In Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qy34.jpglink
No Cops - Live In Session
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Feb
2019
Night Beats
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
7
Feb
2019
Night Beats
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
8
Feb
2019
Night Beats, Calvin Love
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
10
Feb
2019
Night Beats
Stereo, Glasgow, UK
11
Feb
2019
Night Beats, The Murlocs
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK
Night Beats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist