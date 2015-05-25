Panama Wedding is an American synthpop band based in New York City. The four-piece band is fronted by its lead singer and songwriter, Peter Kirk. Originally from Sea Cliff, New York, Kirk grew up recording music in his bedroom, although it wasn't until he rented studio space in Manhattan that he began to seriously write music. Initially, Kirk spent several years performing his electronic and computer-based pop as a solo act before expanding Panama Wedding into a full ensemble with a rhythm section.

In 2014, the band released a reworked version of their song "All of the People." The online popularity of the song, as well as a series of successful appearances at CMJ, helped broaden the band's profile and they quickly signed to Glassnote Records. In 2014, Panama Wedding released their debut EP, Parallel Play. The album charted at number 22 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart.

The band made their live television debut performing their song "All of the People" and "Uma" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on September 10, 2014.