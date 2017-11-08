IntastellaFormed 1990. Disbanded 1997
Intastella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cmqtm.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98c20fe8-890b-4fc0-b125-a2a09c6c1890
Intastella Biography (Wikipedia)
Intastella were an alternative rock band from Manchester who evolved from the earlier band Laugh. They had four top-75 hits in the UK during the 1990s.
Intastella Tracks
Last played on
The Rise and Fall of a Northern Dubstar (feat. Jah Wobble)
Intastella
Intastella
The Rise and Fall of a Northern Dubstar (feat. Jah Wobble)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
The Rise and Fall of a Northern Dubstar (feat. Jah Wobble)
Last played on
Acrimonious Frame Of Mind
Intastella
Intastella
Acrimonious Frame Of Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
Grandmaster
Intastella
Grandmaster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
Grandmaster
Last played on
Century
Intastella
Century
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
Century
Last played on
Dream Some Paradise
Intastella
Dream Some Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
Dream Some Paradise
Last played on
SKYSCRAPER
Intastella
SKYSCRAPER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr97.jpglink
SKYSCRAPER
Last played on
