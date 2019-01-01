John de LancieActor. Born 20 March 1948
John de Lancie
1948-03-20
John de Lancie Biography (Wikipedia)
John de Lancie (born November 13, 1948) is an American actor, comedian, director, producer, writer, singer, musician, and voice artist, best known for his role as Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–94) and the voice of Discord in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010–present).
He has been featured in several recurring roles on television series, including Frank Simmons in Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007) and Donald Margolis in Breaking Bad (2008–13).
