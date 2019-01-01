John de Lancie (born November 13, 1948) is an American actor, comedian, director, producer, writer, singer, musician, and voice artist, best known for his role as Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–94) and the voice of Discord in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010–present).

He has been featured in several recurring roles on television series, including Frank Simmons in Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007) and Donald Margolis in Breaking Bad (2008–13).