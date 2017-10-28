Kate Walsh (born 20 February 1983) is an English singer from Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.

A graduate of the Brighton Institute of Modern Music, her first album was Clocktower Park (produced by Lee Russell), released in 2003 by Kitchenware Records. The album was named for a meeting place in her home town. In 2007, she released her second album, Tim's House. It quickly became the No. 1 album on the UK iTunes Store. The album also features her most popular song, "Your Song". Her big break came when she gained iTunes customers' attention when her song Talk of the Town became the iTunes Free Single of the Week from the week beginning 20 March 2007.

Her third studio album, Light and Dark, was released in the UK on 31 August 2009. The lead single from the record, June Last Year, was released on 24 August. She is set to begin her UK tour at the end of September.

Her single "Your Song" was featured on the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging as well the 2008 film The Crew and the 2010 film, The Decoy Bride. In 2011, she discussed the release of her newest album The Real Thing and her tour.