Pilar LorengarBorn 16 January 1929. Died 2 June 1996
Pilar Lorengar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1929-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98b4bef4-d04c-4eca-9f7e-592f6c13dff7
Pilar Lorengar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorenza Pilar García Seta (January 16, 1928 – June 2, 1996) was a Spanish (Aragonese) soprano who used the professional name Pilar Lorengar. She was best known for her interpretations of opera and the Spanish genre Zarzuela, and as a soprano she was known for her full register, a youthful timbre as well as a distinctive vibrato.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pilar Lorengar Tracks
Sort by
No Se Emendera Jamas
George Frideric Handel
No Se Emendera Jamas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
No Se Emendera Jamas
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Conductor
Last played on
Die Trommel geruhret from Complete Incidental Music to Egmont Op.84
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Trommel geruhret from Complete Incidental Music to Egmont Op.84
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Die Trommel geruhret from Complete Incidental Music to Egmont Op.84
Last played on
Pirro e Demetrio: Le Violette
Alessandro Scarlatti
Pirro e Demetrio: Le Violette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xn9s.jpglink
Pirro e Demetrio: Le Violette
Last played on
Goyescas: Le Maja y el Ruisenor
Enrique Granados
Goyescas: Le Maja y el Ruisenor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xn9s.jpglink
Goyescas: Le Maja y el Ruisenor
Last played on
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Pilar Lorengar, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Hermann Prey
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bei mannern welche Liebe fuhlen [Die Zauberflote]
Performer
Last played on
Pilar Lorengar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist