Leigh Howard Stevens (born March 9, 1953 in Orange, New Jersey) is a marimba artist best known for developing, codifying, and promoting the Stevens technique or Musser-Stevens grip, a method of independent four-mallet marimba performance based on the Musser grip. He was childhood friends with Max Weinberg, member of E Street Band and former band leader for The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien
