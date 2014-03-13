Marie-Louise GirodBorn 12 October 1915. Died 29 August 2014
Marie-Louise Girod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98b0f88b-4143-4cce-b581-14e9b002abb1
Marie-Louise Girod Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie-Louise Girod-Parrot (12 October 1915 – 29 August 2014) was a French organist and composer. Girod studied organ at the Paris Conservatory with Henriette Puig-Roget and Marcel Dupré.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marie-Louise Girod Tracks
Sort by
The Dansant
Marie-Louise Girod
The Dansant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dansant
Last played on
Back to artist