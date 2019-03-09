TykettoHard rock, AOR. Formed 1987
Tyketto
1987
Tyketto Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyketto is a hard rock band based out of New York City. The group was put together in 1987 by former Waysted vocalist Danny Vaughn, Brooke St. James (guitar), Jimi Kennedy (bass), and Michael Clayton (drums).
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Tyketto
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
10
Mar
2019
Tyketto
Club Academy, Manchester, UK
12
Mar
2019
Tyketto
O2 Academy Islington, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Tyketto, Vega, Pretty Boy Floyd, Electric Boys, Tigertailz, Jizzy Pearl, Ted Poley, Mitch Malloy, Romeo's Daughter, Wayward Sons, Heavy Pettin, Bai Bang, Fahran, Kane'd, The Radio Sun, Dave Bickler and Trench Dogs
Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, Gwynedd, UK
16
Mar
2019
Tyketto
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
