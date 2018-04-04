The Routers60s instrumental group. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1964
The Routers
1962
The Routers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Routers were an American instrumental group in the early 1960s.
The Routers Tracks
Let's Go (Pony)
Let's Go
Sting Ray
Wild Weekend
