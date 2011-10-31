Rita EngedalenBorn 17 December 1971
Rita Engedalen
1971-12-17
Rita Engedalen Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Engedalen (born 17 December 1971) is a Norwegian musician (vocals, guitar) and songwriter. Rita Engedalen and Margit Bakken were top billing at the Sunflower Blues Festival in August 2015 in Clarksdale Mississippi. Outstanding performance. A few days later she performed at the Shack Up Inn in a smaller setting, absolutely marvelloius
