Twin Atlantic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2ps.jpg
2007-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98a819b7-2634-4987-815b-bc66182dc97f
Twin Atlantic Biography (Wikipedia)
Twin Atlantic are a Scottish alternative rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. They have released four albums: Vivarium, Free, Great Divide and GLA. Their highest charting singles are "Heart and Soul" and "Brothers and Sisters" from Great Divide released in 2015. On 2 June 2016 Annie Mac premiered "No Sleep" as the Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1 and announced their new album GLA, subsequently released on 9 September 2016.
Twin Atlantic Performances & Interviews
Twin Atlantic Tracks
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/ax56gw
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T17:52:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p054864q.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/ad23v2
Reading
2015-08-29T17:52:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0314rjl.jpg
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/awwn5v
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T17:52:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0259fxf.jpg
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ap8hj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T17:52:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtq7x.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/azm4wh
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T17:52:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0259fxf.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Back to artist