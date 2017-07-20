Twin Atlantic are a Scottish alternative rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. They have released four albums: Vivarium, Free, Great Divide and GLA. Their highest charting singles are "Heart and Soul" and "Brothers and Sisters" from Great Divide released in 2015. On 2 June 2016 Annie Mac premiered "No Sleep" as the Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1 and announced their new album GLA, subsequently released on 9 September 2016.