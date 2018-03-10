2 in a RoomFormed 1987. Disbanded 1995
2 in a Room
1987
2 in a Room Biography (Wikipedia)
2 in a Room was an American hip hop, freestyle and hip house duo. The group, active between 1987 and 1995, consisted of rapper Rafael "Dose" Vargas and producer/remixer Roger "Rog Nice" Pauletta.
2 in a Room Tracks
Somebody In The House Say Yeah!
Wiggle It
Wiggle It
Somebody in the House Say Yeah (Club Mix)
