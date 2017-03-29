Frank BlackUS singer, songwriter & guitarist. Born 6 April 1965
Charles Thompson IV (born April 6, 1965) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is best known as the frontman of the influential alternative rock band Pixies, with whom he performs under the stage name Black Francis. Following the band's breakup in 1993, he embarked on a solo career under the name Frank Black. After releasing two albums with record label 4AD and one with American Recordings, he left the label and formed a new band, Frank Black and the Catholics. He re-adopted the name Black Francis in 2007.
His vocal style has varied from a screaming, yowling delivery as lead vocalist of the Pixies to a more measured and melodic style in his solo career. His cryptic lyrics mostly explore unconventional subjects, such as surrealism, incest, and biblical violence, along with science fiction and surf culture. His use of atypical meter signatures, loud–quiet dynamics, and distinct preference for live-to-two-track recording during his time with the Catholics, give him a distinct style within alternative rock.
Hang On To Your Ego
Headache
Los Angeles
Handy Man (BBC Session, 14 May 1994)
My Favourite Kiss
Song Of The Shrimp
Love's Old Sweet Song
Robert Onion
Painter Man Is Coming
Suprabound - Reading Festival 1994
Two Spaces - Reading Festival 1994
Czar - Reading Festival 1994
Bad Wicked World - Reading Festival 1994
Headache - Reading Festival 1994
I Burn Today
The Jaques Tati (BBC Session, 14 May 1994)
Sister Isabel (BBC Session, 14 May 1994)
The Man Was Too Loud (John Peel session 14.05.1994)
I Heard Ramona Sing
Dirty Old Town
In The Time Of My Ruin
