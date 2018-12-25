BeartoothFormed 1 December 2012
Beartooth
2012-12-01
Beartooth Biography (Wikipedia)
Beartooth is an American hardcore punk band formed by Caleb Shomo in Columbus, Ohio in 2012. They have been signed to Red Bull Records since 2013. Their debut EP Sick was released on July 26, 2013, followed by their debut full-length album Disgusting on June 10, 2014. Their second album Aggressive was released on June 3, 2016. Their third album Disease was released on September 28, 2018.
Beartooth Tracks
Manipulation
Manipulation
Last played on
Disease
Disease
Last played on
Believe
Believe
Last played on
Greatness or Death
Afterall
Afterall
Last played on
You Never Know
You Never Know
Last played on
Inbetween (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Bad Listener
Bad Listener
Last played on
In Between
In Between
Last played on
Hated
Hated
Last played on
Sick Of Me
Sick Of Me
Last played on
Sick of Me (Live From Columbus)
Rock Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 8 Jan 2017)
Aggressive (Radio 1 Session, 8 Jan 2017)
Sick Of Me (Radio 1 Session, 8 Jan 2017)
Hated (Radio 1 Session, 8 Jan 2017)
Loser
Loser
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Jan
2019
Beartooth, Architects and Polaris (AUS)
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
17
Jan
2019
Beartooth, Architects and Polaris (AUS)
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
18
Jan
2019
Beartooth, Architects and Polaris (AUS)
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
19
Jan
2019
Beartooth, Architects and Polaris (AUS)
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
