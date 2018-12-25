Beartooth is an American hardcore punk band formed by Caleb Shomo in Columbus, Ohio in 2012. They have been signed to Red Bull Records since 2013. Their debut EP Sick was released on July 26, 2013, followed by their debut full-length album Disgusting on June 10, 2014. Their second album Aggressive was released on June 3, 2016. Their third album Disease was released on September 28, 2018.