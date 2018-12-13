Anna Dennis
Anna Dennis Tracks
Christmas Oratorio: Nur ein wink von seinen Handchen (part 6)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jerusalem (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
To See The Invisible
Emily Howard
First Love Scene (Landscape with Three People)
Elena Langer
Ohimé, dov'è il mio ben (Madrigals, Book 7)
Claudio Monteverdi
Two Cat Songs: The Amazing Cat; Cats
Elena Langer
Chantons Bacchus & Contredanse
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Tendre Amour
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Anacréon (Sc 6 finale)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-14T17:05:36
14
Aug
2009
Proms 2008: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-26T17:05:36
26
Jul
2008
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
2007-07-14T17:05:36
14
Jul
2007
