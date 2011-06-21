Allison CroweBorn 16 November 1981
Allison Crowe
1981-11-16
Allison Crowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Allison Louise Crowe (born November 16, 1981) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist born in Nanaimo, British Columbia, whose home is Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador.
A Case of You
A Case of You
Joan Of Arc
Joan Of Arc
Midnight
Midnight
