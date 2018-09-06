Howe GelbBorn 1956
Howe Gelb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj29.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9896989a-cfdb-4ec9-8bd5-4dbd33982cef
Howe Gelb Biography (Wikipedia)
Howe Gelb (born October 22nd 1956, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer based in Tucson, Arizona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howe Gelb Tracks
But I Did Not
Howe Gelb
But I Did Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
But I Did Not
Last played on
The Farm
Howe Gelb
The Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
The Farm
Last played on
Clear
Howe Gelb
Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Clear
Performer
Last played on
Impossible Thing
Howe Gelb
Impossible Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Impossible Thing
Performer
Last played on
Rising Tides (feat. Phoebe Killdeer & Howe Gelb)
Valparaiso
Valparaiso
Rising Tides (feat. Phoebe Killdeer & Howe Gelb)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Rising Tides (feat. Phoebe Killdeer & Howe Gelb)
Last played on
Ownin' It
Howe Gelb
Ownin' It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Ownin' It
Last played on
Moon River
John Norman
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Moon River
Last played on
Terribly So
Howe Gelb
Terribly So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Terribly So
Last played on
Severe Season
Howe Gelb
Severe Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Severe Season
Last played on
Clear
Howe Gelb
Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Clear
Last played on
Relevant
Howe Gelb
Relevant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Relevant
Last played on
Impossible Thing
Howe Gelb
Impossible Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Impossible Thing
Last played on
The shiver revisited
Howe Gelb
Howe Gelb
The shiver revisited
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
The shiver revisited
Last played on
Neon Filler
Howe Gelb
Neon Filler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Neon Filler
Last played on
Hey Man
Howe Gelb
Hey Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Hey Man
Last played on
Howlin' A Gale
Howe Gelb
Howlin' A Gale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
Howlin' A Gale
Last played on
The 3 Deaths Of Lucky
Howe Gelb
Howe Gelb
The 3 Deaths Of Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
The 3 Deaths Of Lucky
Last played on
Fields of Green - 6 Music session 07/11/2010
Howe Gelb
Howe Gelb
Fields of Green - 6 Music session 07/11/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj29.jpglink
