Modern Talking was a German duo consisting of Thomas Anders and Dieter Bohlen, with the participation of Luis Rodriguez and Ralf Stemmann in the production, the choir and background voices of Rolf Köhler, Michael Scholz, Detlef Wiedeke and Birger Corleis and the special collaboration of Geff Harrison in the lyrics. They have been referred to as Germany's most successful pop duo, and have had a number of hit singles, reaching the top five in many countries. Some of their most popular and widely known singles are "You're My Heart, You're My Soul", "You Can Win If You Want", "Cheri, Cheri Lady", "Brother Louie", "Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love)" and "Geronimo's Cadillac".

Modern Talking worked together from 1983 to 1987, then the band split up. In 1997, they reunited and made a successful comeback, recording and releasing music from 1998 to 2003. The duo released singles which again entered the top ten in Germany and abroad. Some of those singles were "You're My Heart, You're My Soul '98", "You Are Not Alone" and "TV Makes the Superstar". After the duo's second and final break-up in 2003, their global sales had reached 120 million singles and albums combined.