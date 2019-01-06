Abrar-ul-Haq (Punjabi, Urdu: ابرار الحق‬‎) is a Pakistani pop, bhangra, and folk musician and politician who was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the seat of National Assembly from constituency NA-78 (Narowal-II) in the 2018 general elections. He is also the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and President of Youth Wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On his debut album Billo De Ghar (1995) his name appears as simply "Abrar". He became known as the "King of Pakistani Pop", having sold over 40.3 million albums worldwide. Before becoming a singer, he was a Geography teacher at the Aitchison College in Lahore. He is current Chairman of Youth Parliament of Pakistan.