ElevenRock band from Los Angeles, California. Formed 1990. Disbanded 2007
1990
Eleven was an alternative rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1990 by Alain Johannes (vocals, guitar, sitar, horns), Natasha Shneider (vocals, keyboards, bass), and Jack Irons (drums).
Coming Down
