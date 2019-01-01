Phil CampbellWelsh metal guitarist for Motörhead & Persian Risk. Born 7 May 1961
Phil Campbell
1961-05-07
Phil Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Anthony Campbell (born 7 May 1961) is a Welsh rock musician, best known as the lead guitarist in Motörhead from 1984 to 2015. The band disbanded upon the death of founder and frontman Lemmy. He currently tours with his own band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, featuring his three sons; Todd, Dane and Tyla.
