Louis JourdanFrench actor. Born 19 June 1921. Died 14 February 2015
Louis Jourdan
1921-06-19
Louis Jourdan Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Jourdan (born Louis Robert Gendre; 19 June 1921 – 14 February 2015) was a French film and television actor. He was known for his suave roles in several Hollywood films, including Alfred Hitchcock's The Paradine Case (1947), Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948), Gigi (1958), The Best of Everything (1959), The V.I.P.s (1963) and Octopussy (1983). He played Dracula in the 1977 BBC television production Count Dracula.
Louis Jourdan Tracks
The Night They Invented Champagne
Louis Jourdan
The Night They Invented Champagne
The Night They Invented Champagne
Last played on
Last played on
Choo Choo Ch Boogie
Louis Jourdan
Choo Choo Ch Boogie
Choo Choo Ch Boogie
Last played on
Gigi
Louis Jourdan
Gigi
Gigi
Last played on
The Night They Invented Champagne
Betty Wand
The Night They Invented Champagne
The Night They Invented Champagne
Last played on
Last played on
Gigi (Gaston's Soliloquy)
Louis Jourdan
Gigi (Gaston's Soliloquy)
Gigi (Gaston's Soliloquy)
Last played on
Waltz at Maxim's (She Is Not Thinking Of Me)
Louis Jourdan
Waltz at Maxim's (She Is Not Thinking Of Me)
It's A Bore
Maurice Chevalier
It's A Bore
It's A Bore
Last played on
