The Frantics50s/60s rockabilly group from Seattle, a.k.a. The Four Frantics. Formed 1956. Disbanded 1966
The Frantics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frantics or The Four Frantics were an American rock and roll group based in Seattle, Washington in the 1950s and 1960s. They signed to Dolton Records in 1959 and had several songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Frantics Tracks
Fog Cutter
Fog Cutter
Fog Cutter
Werewolf
Werewolf
Werewolf
The Whip
The Whip
The Whip
