Salem (Stylized as S4LEM or SALEM) is an American band from Traverse City and Chicago, composed of vocalists John Holland and Heather Marlatt, and rapper Jack Donoghue. All three members also produce all of the band's music. The band's debut release, Yes I Smoke Crack, was released on Acéphale in 2008 - the EP sold out in pre-sales. Salem formed in Chicago in 2006, two years before the release of their first official EP. Their single "Asia" was featured in the fifth season of Skins. In 2010, the band released its first LP, King Night, on IAMSOUND Records. For its 2011 collection, Parisian fashion house Givenchy used the band's song "King Night" to open and close the runway show, selected by Riccardo Tisci. Their song "Trapdoor" was featured in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Salem had been inactive since 2012, with no new releases since their 2011 EP 'I'm Still In The Night'. This lack of activity caused fans to question the status of the band, leading most to assume the band had ended. In July 2016, a new Salem album was announced via photographer Wolfgang Tillmans' Instagram account. Salem officially returned with a remix of Make It Up As You Go Along by Wolfgang Tillmans on his Device Control EP.