Esteban is the stage name of Stephen Paul (born 1948) . He is from the Pittsburgh area and has lived in Tempe, Arizona since 1976.
He gained commercial success by selling his instructional DVDs and guitars on QVC and HSN and has produced numerous Billboard ranked albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
