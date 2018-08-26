Ray BolgerBorn 10 January 1904. Died 15 January 1987
Ray Bolger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/987cdd3c-65f2-4645-bf1e-ed93197101e8
Ray Bolger Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Wallace Bolger (January 10, 1904 – January 15, 1987) was an American film and television actor, vaudevillian, TV presenter, singer, dancer (particularly of tap) and stage performer (particularly musical theatre) who started in the silent film era. He was a major Broadway performer in the 1930s and beyond (see below). He is best known for his role as the Scarecrow and his Kansas counterpart farm worker "Hunk" in MGM's classic The Wizard of Oz (1939) and the villainous Barnaby in Walt Disney's musical fantasy Babes in Toyland. He was also the host of his eponymous television show, The Ray Bolger Show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Bolger Tracks
Sort by
Once In Love With Amy
Ray Bolger
Once In Love With Amy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once In Love With Amy
Last played on
Which Way
Ray Bolger
Which Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Which Way
Last played on
Once Upon A Time
Ray Bolger
Once Upon A Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once Upon A Time
Last played on
What A Country
Ray Bolger
What A Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Country
Last played on
Once In Love With Amy (Where's Charley?)
Ray Bolger
Once In Love With Amy (Where's Charley?)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Only Had A Brain
Ray Bolger
If I Only Had A Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
If I Only Had A Brain
Last played on
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Last played on
If I Only Had A Brain
Ray Bolger
If I Only Had A Brain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Only Had A Brain
Last played on
If I Only Had A Brain / We're Off To See The Wizard
Ray Bolger and Judy Garland
If I Only Had A Brain / We're Off To See The Wizard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Only Had A Brain / We're Off To See The Wizard
Performer
Last played on
We're Off To See The Wizard
Judy Garland
We're Off To See The Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
We're Off To See The Wizard
Last played on
THE WIZARD OF OZ(1939): If I Only Had a Brain
Harold Arlen
THE WIZARD OF OZ(1939): If I Only Had a Brain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE WIZARD OF OZ(1939): If I Only Had a Brain
Last played on
If I Were You
Ray Bolger
If I Were You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Were You
Last played on
Ray Bolger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist