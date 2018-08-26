Raymond Wallace Bolger (January 10, 1904 – January 15, 1987) was an American film and television actor, vaudevillian, TV presenter, singer, dancer (particularly of tap) and stage performer (particularly musical theatre) who started in the silent film era. He was a major Broadway performer in the 1930s and beyond (see below). He is best known for his role as the Scarecrow and his Kansas counterpart farm worker "Hunk" in MGM's classic The Wizard of Oz (1939) and the villainous Barnaby in Walt Disney's musical fantasy Babes in Toyland. He was also the host of his eponymous television show, The Ray Bolger Show.