Ducks DeluxeFormed 1972
Ducks Deluxe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383t4y.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/987bb1be-2043-48fa-8f16-02ffd54d15c1
Ducks Deluxe Biography (Wikipedia)
Ducks Deluxe are an English pub rock band of the 1970s, who continue to tour and record new material. Usually called "The Ducks" by their fans, they were known for up-tempo, energetic performances, and the successful careers of their members, after they disbanded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ducks Deluxe Tracks
Sort by
Dancing Beat (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
Ducks Deluxe
Dancing Beat (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
The Cannons Of The Boogie Nights (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
Ducks Deluxe
The Cannons Of The Boogie Nights (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
It's All Over Now (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
Ducks Deluxe
It's All Over Now (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Fireball (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
Ducks Deluxe
Fireball (Radio 1 Session, 23 Apr 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
West Texas Trucking Board
Ducks Deluxe
West Texas Trucking Board
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
West Texas Trucking Board
Last played on
Teenage Head
Ducks Deluxe
Teenage Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Teenage Head
Last played on
Love's Melody
Ducks Deluxe
Love's Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Love's Melody
Last played on
Dancing Beat (John Peel Session, 23 Apr 1974)
Ducks Deluxe
Dancing Beat (John Peel Session, 23 Apr 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Paris 9
Ducks Deluxe
Paris 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Paris 9
Last played on
Coast to Coast
Ducks Deluxe
Coast to Coast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Coast to Coast
Last played on
Somethings Goin On
Ducks Deluxe
Somethings Goin On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Somethings Goin On
Last played on
It's All Over Now (John Peel session 23.04.74)
Ducks Deluxe
It's All Over Now (John Peel session 23.04.74)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Dancing Beat (John Peel session 23.04.74)
Ducks Deluxe
Dancing Beat (John Peel session 23.04.74)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Dancing Beat (John Peel session 23.04.74)
Last played on
Fireball (John Peel session 23.04.74)
Ducks Deluxe
Fireball (John Peel session 23.04.74)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Fireball (John Peel session 23.04.74)
Last played on
Fireball - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
Fireball - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
My My Music - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
My My Music - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Work Work Work - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
Work Work Work - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Cannon's Of The Boogie Nights - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
Cannon's Of The Boogie Nights - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
It's All Over Now - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
It's All Over Now - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
It Don't Matter Tonight - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
Ducks Deluxe
It Don't Matter Tonight - Golders Green Hippodrome 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Amsterdam Dog (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
Ducks Deluxe
Amsterdam Dog (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Something Going On (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
Ducks Deluxe
Something Going On (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Paris Nine (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
Ducks Deluxe
Paris Nine (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Paris Nine (John Peel session 20.03.1975)
Last played on
Don't Mind Rockin' Tonite
Ducks Deluxe
Don't Mind Rockin' Tonite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Don't Mind Rockin' Tonite
Last played on
Coast to Coast (Chain)
Ducks Deluxe
Coast to Coast (Chain)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
Coast to Coast (Chain)
Last played on
I Fought the Law
Ducks Deluxe
I Fought the Law
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t4y.jpglink
I Fought the Law
Last played on
Ducks Deluxe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist