BreakoutPolish blues band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1982
Breakout
1968
Breakout Biography (Wikipedia)
Breakout is a Polish blues rock band, formed on 1 February 1968.
Breakout Tracks
Taka Droge
Breakout
Taka Droge
Taka Droge
Rzeka Dziecinstwa
Breakout
Rzeka Dziecinstwa
Rzeka Dziecinstwa
