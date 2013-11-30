Patrick O'Hearn (born September 6, 1954) is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and recording artist.

Known primarily as a bass guitarist and keyboardist, O'Hearn came to prominence with Frank Zappa and co-founded the early 1980s new-wave band Missing Persons with several other veterans from Zappa's bands. While O'Hearn's musical repertoire spans a diverse range of music, he is an acclaimed new-age artist in his solo career. In addition to solo albums, he has composed soundtracks for movies and television.