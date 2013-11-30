Patrick O’HearnBorn 6 September 1954
Patrick O'Hearn
Patrick O'Hearn Biography
Patrick O'Hearn (born September 6, 1954) is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and recording artist.
Known primarily as a bass guitarist and keyboardist, O'Hearn came to prominence with Frank Zappa and co-founded the early 1980s new-wave band Missing Persons with several other veterans from Zappa's bands. While O'Hearn's musical repertoire spans a diverse range of music, he is an acclaimed new-age artist in his solo career. In addition to solo albums, he has composed soundtracks for movies and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
