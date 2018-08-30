The Exploited are a Scottish Oi! punk band from Edinburgh, Scotland, formed in 1979 by Stevie Ross and Terry Buchan and later by Wattie Buchan (Terry's brother). They signed to Secret Records in March 1981, and their debut EP Army Life and debut album Punks Not Dead were both released that year. The band maintained a large cult following in the 1980s among a hardcore working class punk and skinhead audience. Although The Exploited continue to perform live to this day, they have not released any studio material since their last album Fuck the System in 2002. Their songs have been covered by Slayer and Ice-T, and despite many lineup changes, Wattie has remained as the Exploited's singer and leader.