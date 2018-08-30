The ExploitedFormed 1978
The Exploited
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9876cc18-e3c4-487a-b330-e67b08eee2b2
The Exploited Biography (Wikipedia)
The Exploited are a Scottish Oi! punk band from Edinburgh, Scotland, formed in 1979 by Stevie Ross and Terry Buchan and later by Wattie Buchan (Terry's brother). They signed to Secret Records in March 1981, and their debut EP Army Life and debut album Punks Not Dead were both released that year. The band maintained a large cult following in the 1980s among a hardcore working class punk and skinhead audience. Although The Exploited continue to perform live to this day, they have not released any studio material since their last album Fuck the System in 2002. Their songs have been covered by Slayer and Ice-T, and despite many lineup changes, Wattie has remained as the Exploited's singer and leader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Exploited Tracks
Sort by
Computers Don't Blunder
The Exploited
Computers Don't Blunder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Computers Don't Blunder
Last played on
Dead Cities
The Exploited
Dead Cities
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Cities
Last played on
F The System
The Exploited
F The System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
F The System
Last played on
Punk's Not Dead
The Exploited
Punk's Not Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punk's Not Dead
Last played on
Sex And Violence
The Exploited
Sex And Violence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sex And Violence
Last played on
Exploited Barmy Army
The Exploited
Exploited Barmy Army
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exploited Barmy Army
Last played on
Dogs of War
The Exploited
Dogs of War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dogs of War
Last played on
I Believe In Anarchy
The Exploited
I Believe In Anarchy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe In Anarchy
Last played on
The Exploited Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist